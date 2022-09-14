IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health

IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health

IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health
Word of Mouth: dentists discuss the oral-systemic connection
Boyd Haley, PhD, develops a chelator that is undergoing FDA approval
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Boyd Haley, PhD, develops a chelator that is undergoing FDA approval

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IAOMT
Sep 14, 2022

Emeramide: a safe and effective heavy metal chelator

In season two, episode one of the integrative health podcast Word of Mouth, IAOMT member and past president, Griffin Cole, DDS, NMD, interviews biochemist Boyd Haley, PhD about Emeramide, a safe and effective heavy metals chelator that is going through the FDA approval process. They discuss the risks for dental patients and dental professionals that are associated with mercury dental fillings and the many detrimental health effects from exposure to mercury.

Click here to learn more about dental mercury’s effects on human health.

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