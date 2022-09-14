Boyd Haley, PhD, develops a chelator that is undergoing FDA approval

Emeramide: a safe and effective heavy metal chelator

In season two, episode one of the integrative health podcast Word of Mouth, IAOMT member and past president, Griffin Cole, DDS, NMD, interviews biochemist Boyd Haley, PhD about Emeramide, a safe and effective heavy metals chelator that is going through the FDA approval process. They discuss the risks for dental patients and dental professionals that are associated with mercury dental fillings and the many detrimental health effects from exposure to mercury.

Click here to learn more about dental mercury’s effects on human health.