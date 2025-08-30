Are you ready to explore how your dental care can transform your overall health? The International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT) invites you to our 2025 Annual Conference via livestream from September 4-6, 2025

This is your opportunity to learn from world-renowned experts in biological dentistry—without leaving your home! Plus, get $78 off your livestream tickets when you register for all 3 days. Don’t miss out on this chance to empower yourself with cutting-edge health knowledge!

Why Choose the IAOMT Conference?

The IAOMT is a global leader in biological dentistry, a science-based approach that connects oral health to whole-body wellness. Our mission is to educate professionals and the public about safe, biological dental practices that prioritize your health. By joining our livestream, you’ll gain insights from top experts, discover how dental care impacts chronic conditions, and connect with a community passionate about wellness.

Top 5 Reasons to Attend the IAOMT 2025 Livestream

Discover how dental health impacts chronic conditions like Alzheimer’s and heart disease.

Learn safe alternatives to mercury fillings, root canals, and fluoride treatments.

Engage with global experts through live Q&A forums.

Access exclusive recordings and materials post-conference.

Save $78 with our 3-day livestream package!

This conference is perfect for health enthusiasts, patients seeking safer dental options, or anyone curious about the oral-systemic health connection. The livestream format makes it accessible worldwide, with no travel required!

What You’ll Learn at the 2025 IAOMT Conference

The IAOMT Annual Conference features a dynamic lineup of presentations covering the latest in biological dentistry. Here’s what’s in store, based on the official agenda and presentation materials:

Thursday, September 4: Fundamentals of Biological Dentistry

This session is ideal for newcomers and those seeking practical knowledge to improve their health. Kick off with an in-depth introduction to biological dentistry, covering the following topics… Mercury 101: The dangers of mercury & necessity for safe mercury dental filling removal Fluoride, its history and toxicity Biological Periodontics Sleep Dentistry Dental Implants The truth about Root Canals & Cavitations The amazing benefits of Ozone use in dentistry



Infused into each of these topics is the concept of using biocompatible materials, and the impact of oral health on systemic wellness.

Dive into cutting-edge topics with experts like Ashley J. Malin, PhD, discussing fluoride exposure and nutrition's role in dental health, and Luis Garcia, MD, exploring biomagnetism's impact on the oral microbiome. Breakout sessions feature Matt Doherty on leadership, Lori Miller-Stevens on holistic practices, and Ted Herrmann on biocompatible solutions, culminating in a Speakers Forum for interactive Q&A.

Saturday, September 6th: Continue with Philip Mollica, DMD, on neural therapy, and Pierre Kory, MD, on innovative disease treatments. Highlights include David Geier’s study on fluoride exposure, Joshua Helman, MD, on Alzheimer’s prevention, and Devaki Lindsey Berkson on the oral-systemic connection, ending with a Speakers Forum and awards ceremony.

Speakers Forums

Live broadcast attendees can submit questions during designated Q&A sessions, typically held at the end of each day. Questions are moderated and addressed by speakers in real-time, fostering interactive discussions. Live Broadcast attendees will gain access to the forum, speaker slides, and handouts. Check the website for the latest schedule and participation details.

Why Livestream with IAOMT?

The IAOMT 2025 Annual Conference livestream brings world-class education to you, wherever you are. Here’s why you should register for our livestream:

Expert Knowledge : Learn from pioneers in oral and systemic health, who bring decades of expertise.

Convenience : Watch live from home, with access to recordings for later viewing (check registration terms).

Empowerment : Gain practical insights to make informed decisions about your dental care and its impact on your health.

Community : Join a global audience of health-conscious individuals and professionals.

Continued Learning: We will provide the links to the online videos after the conference is over. This will include access to all breakout sessions.

Limited-Time Offer: Sign up for all 3 days and save $78 off livestream fees - Only $119 per day, or $279 for all 3 days.

The IAOMT Difference

The IAOMT is more than a biological dental / medical conference—we’re a movement dedicated to transforming dentistry for better health. Our benefits include:

Science-Driven Practices : Promoting safe techniques like mercury-free, mercury-safe dentistry and biocompatible materials.

Patient Advocacy : Empowering you with knowledge to choose dental care that supports your overall wellness.

Education: Resources for professionals and the public alike.

Act Now: $78 Off Livestream Registration!

Don’t miss this chance to explore how biological dentistry can revolutionize your health. The IAOMT 2025 Annual Conference livestream offers a front-row seat to transformative knowledge, from mercury detox to the oral-systemic health connection.

Register for all 3 days to get $78 off your livestream tickets! Visit the livestream registration page to secure your spot. Check out the full agenda for more details on this incredible lineup.

Join us to learn, connect, and take control of your health. Let’s shape a healthier future together at the IAOMT 2025 Annual Conference livestream!