IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health

IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cedric Coucke's avatar
Cedric Coucke
2d

Could you give me any insight if upgrading to paid subscription would be a benefit as i am a biological dentist already using ozone,neural therapy etc since many years.

Thank you for your answer.

Dr.Cedric Coucke DDS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by IAOMT
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 IAOMT
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture