In August 2025, the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT), in collaboration with Dental Amalgam Mercury Solutions (DAMS Inc.), submitted a Petition for Reconsideration to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This petition urges the FDA to ban the use of encapsulated mercury fillings, commonly known as dental amalgam or silver fillings, as a dental restorative material or, alternatively, to reclassify them from Class II to Class III due to their significant health and environmental risks.

Citing mercury’s status as a cumulative neurotoxin, which constitutes approximately 50% of amalgam fillings, the petition highlights the potential dangers to vulnerable populations and aligns with global efforts, such as the European Union’s ban on dental amalgam effective January 1, 2025, to eliminate this major source of mercury exposure in the U.S. population.

The Petition: A Demand for Accountability

The IAOMT’s petition for reconsideration is a direct challenge to the FDA’s failure to protect public health. For decades, the federal government has phased out the use of mercury in various products such as paint, antiseptics, nasal sprays, ear drops, medications, and most recently, vaccines (effective June 26, 2025). The FDA’s 2020 guidance specifically cautioned against using mercury fillings in susceptible groups due to potential health risks:

Women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant

Nursing mothers

Children, particularly those under six years of age

Individuals with neurological disorders, including multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, or Parkinson’s disease

People with impaired kidney function

Individuals with known heightened sensitivity to mercury or its components

Despite these recommendations, mercury amalgam fillings continue to be used in dental practices.

Based on the latest numbers, 85% of the U.S. population is at risk from mercury exposures attributed to amalgam fillings.

“It is time to complete the process and ban mercury fillings outright, aligning with global standards set by the European Union and numerous other countries, who have already banned amalgam fillings,” stated Dr. Jack Kall, Executive Chair of IAOMT. “The health risks associated with mercury fillings have prompted a global shift towards safer alternatives, and the United States should follow suit to protect public health.”

The IAOMT and DAMS INC also emphasize the importance of safe removal of existing mercury fillings through the Safe Mercury Amalgam Removal Technique (SMART), which drastically minimizes exposure to mercury during the removal process. The SMART technique ensures the safety of patients, dental professionals, and the environment.

Visit the IAOMT website to learn more about biological dentistry and to read the entire petition for reconsideration to the FDA.