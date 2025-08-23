IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health

IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
4h

Thank you IAOMT and DAMS. This is so needed and has been so long in coming. Surely now it will happen. Mercury toxicity is a huge root cause of poor health.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 IAOMT
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture