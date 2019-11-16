New Study Quantifies Mercury Releases from Amalgam During Drilling

Mercury particulate generated during amalgam removal exceed safety levels
In the first episode of the integrative health podcast Word of Mouth, IAOMT member and past president, Griffin Cole, DDS, NMD, interviews Dave Warwick, DDS, about his new study entitled “Mercury vapor volatilization from particulate generated from dental amalgam removal with a high-speed dental drill – a significant source of exposure.” The study is published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Occupational Medicine and Toxicology.