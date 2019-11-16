IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health

IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health

IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health
Word of Mouth: dentists discuss the oral-systemic connection
New Study Quantifies Mercury Releases from Amalgam During Drilling
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New Study Quantifies Mercury Releases from Amalgam During Drilling

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IAOMT
Nov 16, 2019

Mercury particulate generated during amalgam removal exceed safety levels

In the first episode of the integrative health podcast Word of Mouth, IAOMT member and past president, Griffin Cole, DDS, NMD, interviews Dave Warwick, DDS, about his new study entitled “Mercury vapor volatilization from particulate generated from dental amalgam removal with a high-speed dental drill – a significant source of exposure.” The study is published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Occupational Medicine and Toxicology.

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