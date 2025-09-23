IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health

IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
9h

"The dangers are not theoretical."

So true. After amalgam removal in 1995, I was diagnosed with early stage MS in 1996. Detoxification of mercury eventually corrected my symptoms, but I so wish SMART had been available back then.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 IAOMT
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture