IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health

IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health

IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health
Word of Mouth: dentists discuss the oral-systemic connection
Assessing Pre-Apnea in the Child Dental Patient. Then What?
0:00
-38:12

Assessing Pre-Apnea in the Child Dental Patient. Then What?

IAOMT's avatar
IAOMT
Mar 14, 2023

IAOMT member, Robyn Abramczyk, DDS, NMD interviews Kevin Boyd, DDS, M.Sc In season two, episode five of the integrative health podcast Word of Mouth, IAOMT member, Robyn Abramczyk, DDS, NMD interviews Kevin Boyd, DDS, M.Sc about Assessing Pre-Apnea in the Child Dental Patient

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 IAOMT · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture