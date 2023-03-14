Assessing Pre-Apnea in the Child Dental Patient. Then What?

IAOMT member, Robyn Abramczyk, DDS, NMD interviews Kevin Boyd, DDS, M.Sc In season two, episode five of the integrative health podcast Word of Mouth, IAOMT member, Robyn Abramczyk, DDS, NMD interviews Kevin Boyd, DDS, M.Sc about Assessing Pre-Apnea in the Child Dental Patient
Word of Mouth: dentists discuss the oral-systemic connection
“Word of Mouth” features interviews with dentists and other health practitioners explaining how oral health is related to overall health, which is also known as the oral-systemic connection.“Word of Mouth” features interviews with dentists and other health practitioners explaining how oral health is related to overall health, which is also known as the oral-systemic connection.
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