IAOMT member Michael Gosswieler, DDS interviews Johann Lechner In season two, episode seven of the integrative health podcast Word of Mouth, IAOMT member Michael Gosswieler, DDS interviews Johann Lechner, PhD about Chemokine RANTES/CCL5 from Jawbone Cavitations
Word of Mouth: dentists discuss the oral-systemic connection
“Word of Mouth” features interviews with dentists and other health practitioners explaining how oral health is related to overall health, which is also known as the oral-systemic connection.“Word of Mouth” features interviews with dentists and other health practitioners explaining how oral health is related to overall health, which is also known as the oral-systemic connection.
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