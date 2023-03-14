IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health

IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health

IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health
Word of Mouth: dentists discuss the oral-systemic connection
Chemokine RANTES/CCL5 from Jawbone Cavitations
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Chemokine RANTES/CCL5 from Jawbone Cavitations

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IAOMT
Mar 14, 2023

IAOMT member Michael Gosswieler, DDS interviews Johann Lechner In season two, episode seven of the integrative health podcast Word of Mouth, IAOMT member Michael Gosswieler, DDS interviews Johann Lechner, PhD about Chemokine RANTES/CCL5 from Jawbone Cavitations

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