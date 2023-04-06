Why subscribe?
Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.
Stay up-to-date
You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.
Join the crew
Be part of a community of people who share your interests.
To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.
Subscribe to IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health
People
The International Academy of Oral Medicine & Toxicology (IAOMT) is a trusted academy of allied professionals providing scientific resources to support new levels of integrity & safety in healthcare.
Biologic dentist for over 30 years. I’ve published numerous clinical and editorial papers over the years and been a National featured speaker on the topics of fluoridation, Ozone therapy, practice management and growth for the past 20 years.