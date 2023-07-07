IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health

Home
Archive
About
National Toxicology Program Report Confirms Fluoride Exposure Harms Children's IQ
IAOMT Demands Immediate Action to Prevent Nationwide Cognitive Crisis
  
IAOMT
5

July 2024

The Impact of Fluoride on Children’s Developing Brains
A Review of NIH Studies and Public Health Policy
  
IAOMT
 and 
Jack Kall, DMD, FAGD, MIAOMT

February 2024

Mercury Safety Limits are Exceeded in Pregnant Women with Dental Amalgam Fillings, Reveals Alarming New Study
Once again mercury amalgam dental fillings are shown to expose individuals to levels of mercury that exceed safety limits.
  
IAOMT
Jack Kall, DMD, FAGD, MIAOMT
, and 
Griffin Cole DDS NMD
1

January 2024

July 2023

Discover the Healing Power of Ozone
Biological Dentistry's use of Ozone is a safe and effective therapeutic tool
  
IAOMT
Griffin Cole DDS NMD
, and 
Jack Kall, DMD, FAGD, MIAOMT
1

June 2023

Censorship of Valid Scientific Findings: Hindering Informed Health Decisions.
Youtube censors the dissemination of scientific information, while Hulu needlessly prolongs the process.
  
IAOMT
 and 
Jack Kall, DMD, FAGD, MIAOMT
1

May 2023

Fluoride Neurotoxicity & The National Toxicology Program.
The science demands we re-evaluate our water fluoridation policy.
  
IAOMT
 and 
Griffin Cole DDS NMD
2
2:24

April 2023

Fluoride Supplements
Watch now (3 min) | Exposure, Harm and not FDA approved
  
IAOMT
 and 
Griffin Cole DDS NMD
3
2:55

March 2023

Chemokine RANTES/CCL5 from Jawbone Cavitations
Listen now (18 min) | IAOMT member Michael Gosswieler, DDS interviews Johann Lechner In season two, episode seven of the integrative health podcast Word…
  
IAOMT
17:51
The experience of becoming a Biological Dentist
Listen now (29 min) | Welcome to Word of Mouth, where dentists talk about how oral health is related to overall health, which is also known as the oral…
  
IAOMT
28:59
Assessing Pre-Apnea in the Child Dental Patient. Then What?
Listen now (38 min) | IAOMT member, Robyn Abramczyk, DDS, NMD interviews Kevin Boyd, DDS, M.Sc In season two, episode five of the integrative health…
  
IAOMT
38:12

October 2022

Focal Infections, Oxidative Stress, Vitamin C, Magnesium
Listen now (44 min) | Thomas Levy, MD, JD: effective disease treatment protocols should feature both PREVENTION and REPAIR All disease is increased…
  
IAOMT
44:12
© 2024 IAOMT
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture