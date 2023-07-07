IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health
National Toxicology Program Report Confirms Fluoride Exposure Harms Children's IQ
IAOMT Demands Immediate Action to Prevent Nationwide Cognitive Crisis
17 hrs ago
•
IAOMT
20
July 2024
The Impact of Fluoride on Children’s Developing Brains
A Review of NIH Studies and Public Health Policy
Jul 25
•
IAOMT
and
Jack Kall, DMD, FAGD, MIAOMT
7
February 2024
Mercury Safety Limits are Exceeded in Pregnant Women with Dental Amalgam Fillings, Reveals Alarming New Study
Once again mercury amalgam dental fillings are shown to expose individuals to levels of mercury that exceed safety limits.
Feb 20
•
IAOMT
,
Jack Kall, DMD, FAGD, MIAOMT
, and
Griffin Cole DDS NMD
4
January 2024
JAWBONE CAVITATIONS
These hidden, mostly asymptomatic lesions cause inflammation & negatively affects the health of millions of people.
Jan 23
•
IAOMT
and
Jack Kall, DMD, FAGD, MIAOMT
11
July 2023
Discover the Healing Power of Ozone
Biological Dentistry's use of Ozone is a safe and effective therapeutic tool
Jul 7, 2023
•
IAOMT
,
Griffin Cole DDS NMD
, and
Jack Kall, DMD, FAGD, MIAOMT
5
June 2023
Censorship of Valid Scientific Findings: Hindering Informed Health Decisions.
Youtube censors the dissemination of scientific information, while Hulu needlessly prolongs the process.
Jun 19, 2023
•
IAOMT
and
Jack Kall, DMD, FAGD, MIAOMT
11
May 2023
Fluoride Neurotoxicity & The National Toxicology Program.
The science demands we re-evaluate our water fluoridation policy.
May 8, 2023
•
IAOMT
and
Griffin Cole DDS NMD
11
2:24
April 2023
Fluoride Supplements
Watch now (3 min) | Exposure, Harm and not FDA approved
Apr 28, 2023
•
IAOMT
and
Griffin Cole DDS NMD
8
2:55
March 2023
Chemokine RANTES/CCL5 from Jawbone Cavitations
Listen now (18 min) | IAOMT member Michael Gosswieler, DDS interviews Johann Lechner In season two, episode seven of the integrative health podcast Word…
Mar 14, 2023
•
IAOMT
1
17:51
The experience of becoming a Biological Dentist
Listen now (29 min) | Welcome to Word of Mouth, where dentists talk about how oral health is related to overall health, which is also known as the oral…
Mar 14, 2023
•
IAOMT
28:59
Assessing Pre-Apnea in the Child Dental Patient. Then What?
Listen now (38 min) | IAOMT member, Robyn Abramczyk, DDS, NMD interviews Kevin Boyd, DDS, M.Sc In season two, episode five of the integrative health…
Mar 14, 2023
•
IAOMT
38:12
October 2022
Focal Infections, Oxidative Stress, Vitamin C, Magnesium
Listen now (44 min) | Thomas Levy, MD, JD: effective disease treatment protocols should feature both PREVENTION and REPAIR All disease is increased…
Oct 31, 2022
•
IAOMT
44:12
