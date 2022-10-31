IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health

IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health

IAOMT: Biological Dentistry & Systemic Health
Word of Mouth: dentists discuss the oral-systemic connection
The Fluoridation Experiment: Fallacy, Fraud, Failure! by Griffin Cole, DDS
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The Fluoridation Experiment: Fallacy, Fraud, Failure! by Griffin Cole, DDS

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IAOMT
Oct 31, 2022

Fluoride: An altruistic beginning to an unsubstantiated, failed experiment

The Fluoridation Experiment: Fallacy . . . Fraud . . . Failure! | Griffin Cole, DDS, NMD, MIAOMT

Learning Objectives:

  1. Show the real science behind the fluoride story and uncover the agenda propagated by fluoride proponents.

  2. From an altruistic beginning to an unsubstantiated, failed experiment, the fluoridation campaign will be unveiled.

  3. From Colorado Springs in 1901 all the way to Calgary today, the dubious history of fluoride and its unfounded reputation as dentistry's panacea will be revealed.

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