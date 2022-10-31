The Fluoridation Experiment: Fallacy, Fraud, Failure! by Griffin Cole, DDS

Fluoride: An altruistic beginning to an unsubstantiated, failed experiment
The Fluoridation Experiment: Fallacy . . . Fraud . . . Failure! | Griffin Cole, DDS, NMD, MIAOMT
Learning Objectives:
Show the real science behind the fluoride story and uncover the agenda propagated by fluoride proponents.
From an altruistic beginning to an unsubstantiated, failed experiment, the fluoridation campaign will be unveiled.
From Colorado Springs in 1901 all the way to Calgary today, the dubious history of fluoride and its unfounded reputation as dentistry's panacea will be revealed.